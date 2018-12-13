69 foreigners illegally working in construction sites nabbed

MANILA — A total of 69 foreigners were apprehended by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and Clark Development Corporation (CDC) for illegally working without appropriate visas in the country.

In a statement Thursday, BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said 45 Chinese and 24 South Korean nationals were arrested by joint task force of the BI and CDC at the Dongwang Clark Corporation and Clark Sunvalley Country Club on Dec. 10.

He explained that initially 93 foreign nationals were gathered for questioning and verification of travel documents.

They were invited after receiving reports that said aliens were working under tourist visas in construction sites.

Of the 93 foreigners, 69 were charged for violation of Section 37 (a) 7 of the Philippine Immigration Act.

The other 24, who are also from South Korea were released after presenting valid working permits.

“This is a call to our kababayans to remain vigilant. Report all illegal activities of foreign nationals to the Bureau of Immigration for appropriate action,” Morente said.

The BI chief also found it “absurd that these aliens had the guts to conduct their illegal operations in the vicinity of the Philippine Immigration Academy”.

“Their blatant disregard of the law would warrant their deportation,” he added.

The arrested foreigners were transported to the BI Warden Facility pending deportation proceedings. PNA-northboundasia.com