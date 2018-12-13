2 Filipinos hurt in Hong Kong bus accident

MANILA — Two Filipinos were injured in a school bus accident in North Point, Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Elmer Cato said Wednesday.

The vehicular mishap that killed four people happened Monday afternoon.

Citing Consul General Antonio Morales’ report, Cato said one of the Filipino victims was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, while the other victim is still undergoing treatment.

“Both victims are being assisted by the Consulate General,” he said.

Meanwhile, Morales expressed the Consulate General’s sympathies to the families of four people killed in the crash. He said authorities are looking into the possible causes of the accident.

Joyce Ann L. Rocamora/PNA-northboundasia.com