Two Dagupan City Students, 2 Others Nabbed For Smoking “Grass”

Dagupan City – Two students and two out-of-school youths are caught in the act of sniffing marijuana by Dagupan City cops and barangay security forces at barangay Poblacion Oeste in this city on Monday.

Mico Joshua Bayarcal, 21 years old, Paul John Tirao, 23years old together with Justin Ruseel Suyan, 19 years old and Roneil Rosario, 18 years old both studentswere reported to PNP’s Tactical Operations Command by barangay tanod as they were seen sniffing the banned. dried marijuana.

Responding police personnel with the village officials were able to apprehend the suspects while still smoking the banned “grass”.

Confiscated from the suspects are transparent sachet containing suspected dried marijuana and an improvised glass ‘tooter’ still loaded with dried leaves of marijuana.

A case of violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act is being prepared against the suspects. Karl Romano/NPN-northboundasia.com