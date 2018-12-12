48 players sign up for PBA Draft

MANILA — A total of 48 players signed up for the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Draft at the close of the extended draft application period on Monday.

The application period was extended by a week, opening the possibility for graduating University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) players like Paul Desiderio and Diego Dario to make the jump to the pros.

Expected to be headlined by CJ Perez, Ray-Ray Parks, and Robert Bolick, this year’s draft class is loaded with guards and wingmen, with some notable big men like Abu Tratter also joining the fray.

The applicants are expected to be in attendance during the PBA Draft Combine on Wednesday and Thursday at the Gatorade Hoops Center in Mandaluyong City.

The final list of the eligible draft applicants will be released on Friday. PNA-northboundasia.com