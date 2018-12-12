4 die, 1 hurt in Bataan road mishap

ORANI, Bataan — A speeding car bringing five family members to a hospital for an emergency case crashed at a small concrete house by the side of a road in Barangay Tugatog here before dawn on Tuesday, resulting in the death of four persons and the wounding of another.

Dead on the spot were Rogelio Santiago, driver of the car; his father Aurelio Santiago Jr. and brother-in-law Raymund Tesaluna. His sister Juvy Torres died at a hospital in Orani while her husband, Albert Torres, the lone survivor, sustained injuries on the head and foot. The victims are all from Barangay Tugatog.

Chief Insp. Leobaldom Bacon, Orani police chief, said the driver miscalculated a curve that resulted in the accident.

The front portion of the car was a total wreck while parts of the concrete house hit by the vehicle collapsed.

Arlyn Dimapilis, who resides near the house, said they were awakened by a loud noise before 2 a.m. She added that the occupant of the house was fortunate to be unhurt in the mishap.

“Papunta kami ng Balanga City sa ospital para subuking ma-revive ang biyenan kong lalaki. Hindi ko alam ang nangyari dahil nagising ako sa emergency na ng ospital (We were going to a hospital in Balanga City to try to have my father-in-law revived. I do not know what had happened because I woke up in the emergency room of the hospital)” Albert Torres said.

His father-in-law was at that time in a critical condition.

Maria Santiago, the elderly man’s wife, said her husband had been undergoing dialysis for three years already.

The grieving old woman said she had prematurely lost a husband, a son, a daughter and son-in-law. PNA-northboundasia.com