WOMEN’S SINGLES CHAMP by: Philippine News Agency | 11/12/201811/12/2018 Marian Capadocia of Arellano University (left), hugs Shaira Hope Rivera of Ateneo de Manila University, after their women’s singles title match in the 37th Philippine Columbian Association (PCA) Open Tennis Championships at the PCA indoor shell court in Plaza Dilao, Paco, Manila on Sunday (December 9, 2018). Capadocia won, 6-4, 6-3, to win her sixth title in the country’s biggest and longest-running tournament. JESS ESCANDOR/PNA -northboundasia.com