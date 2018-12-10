Ilocos Norte needs 200 tourism ambassadors this Xmas

LAOAG CITY — The provincial government of Ilocos Norte is again hiring tourism ambassadors, including senior citizens, in preparation for the expected influx of tourists this Christmas season.

Ilocos Norte Provincial Tourism Officer Aianree Raquel said Friday there are more than 200 slots available for tourism ambassadors, who will serve as tourist aides and story tellers in various museums, churches, and other major destinations in the province.

Of the more than 200 slots, at least 22 senior citizens who are interested to avail of the special employment for senior citizens are encouraged to apply. Their main job is to become story tellers in museums and heritage structures being frequented by tourists.

“We are again accepting applicants and the basic qualification is they should be at least 18 years old and show interest in tourism work,” Raquel said.

Regardless of age or status, Raquel said anybody is welcome to apply for the tourism job.

Under the tourism employment program of the Ilocos Norte government, Raquel said Governor Ma. Imelda Josefa “Imee” Marcos has initiated the employment of retirees and senior citizens to help promote “culture tourism” in the province.

The governor said elders have rich knowledge and experience in history, which they can share with the younger generation.

For six years now, the Ilocos Norte government has been employing out-of-school youth, students, and senior citizens during long holiday breaks.

These new tourism ambassadors are to be deployed starting Dec. 14. PNA-northboundasia.com