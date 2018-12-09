This Christmas: A New La Union World

San Fernando City–Spectacular lights show and sceneries. Disney Mascot Parade. Roaming train ride. Elegant giant Christmas tree. Illuminated tunnel of lights including great buys and exotic food choices.



There’s more. There are Facebook and Instagram selfie or groupie spots which can be considered one of the best in the country.



These are just some of the words that describe La Union Capitol this season. Located at the heart of the Ilocos region, the newest attraction welcomes the Yuletide with a bang in opening ceremonies on November 30.



Upon entering the area, kids and adults alike will be welcomed by an arch creatively designed with giant Nutcracker toy soldiers and the ‘I Love La Union’ standee.



It might be a tiring walk up for some, but greeting them with an irradiated Ambassador Justo Orros Park is a must see, as visitors can relax and take a photo with various Christmas icons and life-sized statues.













The enticing line of lights all the way up to the Chinese-Filipino Pagoda is also a stunner, overlooking of the whole city. This area is surrounded by Chinese-inspired paper lantern balls.



The giant Christmas tree situated at the center of the road going up the provincial capitol is also the best spot for memories taken. For those who have tried, photos are captured perfectly with the Capitol building in the background.



Further, fatigue may never be felt as people can enjoy the scenery noticing the three giant Indian tents in a sunken garden encircled with twinkling colored brightness and the tunnel of lights lit with blended colors of white, green, blue, red and yellow.



Awaiting visitors are lots of food and drink choices in mini banker-inspired stalls. A short sit and talk with your family and friends on tables and picnic area available while eating is also an experience.



Thrift-shopping is also advised, as these stalls also offer gift items at affordable costs.



For those who want to check out the Capitol building area, a safe train ride around s also a must-try. Save just twenty pesos for that.



“This is the first time that the province has endeavored in this kind of festivity, and I hope that everyone will enjoy what we have prepared for the people of La Union,” said La Union Governor Emmanuel Francisco R. Ortega III.



The provincial governor said everyone looks forward to Christmas yearly, the young and old are to rejoice centering their celebrations to the true meaning which is the birth of Jesus Christ, our savior and redeemer.



Northbound Philippines News Photo









“While these are things to see, enjoy and experience, I hope everyone must not forget the love that the Lord has bestowed on us and always spread the love to our fellowmen because everything we do is for the love of La Union” he added.



Highlighting the ceremonies are the magnificent ten-minute fireworks display and parade of Disney mascots featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Spongebob, Elsa and Olaf, Moana, Peppapig, Minion, Hello Kitty and Santa Claus!



The mascots are said to parade every Friday to bring joy to the young and also the young at heart.



To sustain the festivities, other activities until the end of December include puppet, bubble and magic shows, musical pyro displays, chorale performances, dance showdowns, and mime artist, acrobatic and acoustic band performances and many more. JNPD/AHFF/PIA-1