Workers get additional pay on Dec. 8

MANILA — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Friday said workers who will report to work on Saturday, December 8, a special non-working day as the country observes the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, will get an additional 30 percent in their salaries.

With this, it noted that the “no work, no pay” policy will be in effect on the said day.

“Unless there is a favorable company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement (CBA) granting payment on a special day,” the Labor Advisory No. 19-18 read.

For workers who will render overtime work, during the special non-working day, the employees will be paid an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate.

On the other hand, for work done during a special non-working day that also falls on the workers’ rest day, the workers shall be paid an additional 50 percent of their daily rate on the first eight hours of work.

Those who will work done in excess of eight hours (overtime work) during a special non-working day that also falls on the workers’ rest day, they shall be paid an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate on said day.

Republic Act 10966 declared December 8 as a special non-working holiday in commemoration of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary, the principal patroness of the Philippines. PNA-northboundasia.com







