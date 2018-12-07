Special task group probes Muslim preacher’s slay in Baguio

BAGUIO CITY — The Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) has formed a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) to probe the shooting incident that led to the death of Muslim imam and leader, Bedejim Abdullah, at the city’s public market before noon on Thursday (Dec. 6).

In a press conference on Friday, BCPO acting city director Senior Supt. Eliseo Tanding said they have formed “Task Group Bedejim” to fast-track the resolution of the case.









Bedejim was shot while walking towards the Kayang Business Center located on Kayang Street in the city’s public market around 11 a.m. Thursday.

He sustained five gunshot wounds — two in the head and three in the body. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC) by the attending physician.

The SITG is composed of operatives from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), Anti-Cyber Crime Group (ACG), the Deputy for Operations of the BCPO, Scene of the Crime Office (SOCO), Intelligence Division of the BCPO, and Station 7, which has jurisdiction of the area, where the shooting took place.

Tanding said the creation of the SITG is through the directive of Baguio City Mayor Mauricio Domogan and Police Regional Office (PROCOR) regional director Chief Supt. Rolando Nana.

“We will look into all of the possible angles to know the motive. We will start with his family, and now we are still locating for eyewitnesses, who can provide information and help in the resolution of the case,” Tanding added.

He urged people who have seen the incident and who have information about the suspect to come out so that justice will be given to the families of the victim.

Tanding said they have posted the footage obtained from the CCTV at the site for people to see and possibly provide an information on the identity of the suspect.









Police said a .40-caliber Glock with serial number BEKX695 and two magazines loaded with 32 live ammunition and one dummy bullet were found with the victim.

Tanding said Bedejim served as a member of the Advisory Council of the BCPO, as well as the PROCOR.

He described Bedejim as an advocate of peace and order. He is also a preacher at the Philippine Military Academy.

Bedejim was seen walking when a male suspect, who was caught on CCTV camera wearing a black jacket, ball cap, and white mask, suddenly shot him several times in the back and ran to the direction of Abanao Street, where he disappeared.

The site where the shooting occurred was about 200 meters away from the headquarters of BCPO. Pamela Mariz Geminiano/PNA-northboundasia.com