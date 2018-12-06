P204-M shabu precursor, equipment seized in San Juan

MANILA — Authorities seized PHP204-million worth of chemicals and equipment used in manufacturing shabu in a posh subdivision in San Juan City early Thursday.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) head Director Guillermo Eleazar said elements of San Juan City Police Station, Eastern and Northern Police District implemented a search warrant on a house along Arthur Street, North Greenhills around 7:30 a.m..

The house which was subject of the search warrant issued by Pasig City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Judge Danilo Cruz is being rented by a suspected drug personality, whom Eleazar declined to identify.

Suspected shabu chemicals, undetermined quantity of controlled precursors and essential chemicals and various apparatus and equipment used for the manufacturing of shabu were recovered during the operation.

“With a virtue of search warrant inside the house in posh subdivision here in Greenhills. This is an abandoned shabu clandestine laboratory and we seized a lot of equipment, apparatus, ingredients. It could have produced 30 kilograms of shabu in one cycle which around PHP204 million,” Eleazar told reporters.

“Walang (naarestong suspect). Alam na namin na wala na yun kasi in-abandon na yun (No person has been arrested because the place was abandoned). Just the same, our raid is through the search warrant kasi (because) we want to document the pieces of evidence that are found there, including receipts and other documents that could lead us to backtracking this syndicate,” he noted.

Eleazar said personalities involved the operation of the raided house could be part of a bigger drug syndicate operating in the country.

The operation stemmed from the arrest of a certain Marvin Yu in Caloocan City on Nov. 28 and an alleged chemist, Korean national Kim Jong Hee in Pasig City over drug-related charges.

After the operation, PNP operatives returned to the parked van owned by the Korean national where the cops discovered PHP2.2-billion worth of chemicals and equipment used in shabu production.

The following day, police seized an estimated PHP13.6-million worth of shabu inside a condominium unit in San Juan City rented by the Korean national. PNA-northboundasia.com