Muslim preacher shot dead in busy Baguio public market

BAGUIO CITY — Muslim preacher and leader Bedejim Abdullah was gunned down at the city’s public market before noon on Thursday.

According to Chief Insp. Eddie Bagto, Baguio City Police Office Station 1 commander, the shooting incident occurred around 11 a.m. Thursday in front of Kayang Business Center, where Imam Bedejim Abdullah of Kilometer 6, La Trinidad, Benguet was attacked.

During the attack, a stray bullet hit a still unidentified saleslady in her knee.

Both Bedejim and the saleslady were taken to the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC), where the former died while being treated at the emergency room.

The saleslady is now undergoing operation at the same hospital, Bagto said.

Police said Bedejim was walking towards Kayang Business Center when a male suspect — who was seen in a CCTV footage wearing black jacket, ball cap and white mask — suddenly shot him several times in his back and ran to the direction of Abanao Street, where he disappeared.

The site where the shooting occurred was about 200 meters away from the headquarters of the Baguio City Police Office. with Dionisio Dennis, Jr./PNA-northboundasia.com







