GSIS releases Christmas cash gift to pensioners

MANILA — In the spirit of the Yuletide season, the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) has started releasing the Christmas cash gift of its old-age and disability pensioners, currently numbering 280,000. The cash gift has been deposited to the pensioners’ eCards beginning December 1.

GSIS has allocated a total budget of PHP2.9 billion for the early Christmas cash gift of retired government servants and disability pensioners.

Those entitled to receive the Christmas cash gift are old-age and disability pensioners under RA 8291, PD 1146, and RA 660 who are receiving their regular monthly pensions and are still alive as of Nov. 30, 2018.

Suspended pensioners are also eligible to receive the cash gift, provided they activate their status with GSIS on or before April 30, 2019.

Those who are not qualified to receive the Christmas cash gift are new retirees between 2014 to 2018, who availed of their immediate pension under RA 8291. They will start receiving their Christmas cash gift only five years after their retirement date.

Likewise, GSIS members who resigned or got separated from government service between 2006 to 2018 before reaching 60 years old, and who started receiving their regular monthly pension between 2014 and 2018, will only receive the cash gift five (5) years after regularly receiving their pension.

Others who are not eligible to receive the Christmas cash gift are basic survivorship pensioners, dependent pensioners, pensioners under RA 7699 (Portability Law), and those receiving pro-rata pension.

For more details, visit www.gsis.gov.ph; @gsis.ph on Facebook or call the GSIS Contact Center at 8474747. (PR)