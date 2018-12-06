300 slots for student employment opened in Ilocos Norte

LAOAG CITY — The provincial government of Ilocos Norte opened anew on Tuesday the Special Employment Program for Students (SPES) for December.

According to the Provincial Public Employment and Service Office (PESO), 300 slots are available to Ilocano youth aged 16 years to 30 years old under the SPES.

Open to all qualified students and out-of-school youth, SPES aims to provide young Ilocanos an opportunity to earn money for their studies during vacations.

Under the program, the beneficiaries render at least 15 days of service to different offices at the Provincial Capitol on December 17-31.

Lizette Bitancor-Atuan, head of PESO, said “applicants should submit a duly-accomplished application form issued by PESO, a photocopy of (their) NSO birth certificate, certificate of grades or class cards, and five pieces of passport size picture.”

Several applicants have already lined up at the PESO located at the west wing of the Provincial Capitol ground floor for screening.

Pegged at PHP280 per day, 60 percent of the salaries of the beneficiaries is shouldered by the provincial government and 40 percent by the Department of Labor and Employment.

If the parents of the applicants are farmers, tricycle drivers or fishermen, he/she is required to submit a certificate of indigency issued by the barangay chairman.

For those applicants whose parents are self-employed, private or government employees, they must submit the latest income tax return of parents or a certificate issued by the Bureau of Internal Revenue that the parents are exempted from paying tax. PNA-northboundasia.com