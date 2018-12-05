UP, Ateneo folks reminded to keep cool over UAAP finals

MANILA — The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Tuesday appealed to students and alumni of the University of the Philippines (UP) and the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) to stay calm and avoid posting messages on social media that would spark conflict and promote violence.

NCRPO head, Director Guillermo Eleazar, said the two universities, which are battling for this year’s University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Men’s Basketball Finals, should set a good example as they are two of the most prestigious and respectable academic institutions in the country.

“Enjoy the moment and set a good example. This is not just a basketball game between 10 players on the court. It is a game between top students in our country, and all students nationwide are watching you,” Eleazar said in a statement.

Last week, UP Board of Regents Spocky Farolan drew flak for allegedly threatening players of the Ateneo Blue Eagles on social media.

Farolan had apologized and said his remarks were meant to be a joke.

His post did not sit well with UP alumni and students who have demanded for his resignation.

In his now-deleted post, Farolan said at least three Ateneo Blue Eagles will be “injured” before Game 2 of the UP-Ateneo championship showdown.

The UP official has even recommended the forming of “a composite strike team of all UP frats” as a sign of solidarity to cause damage on the chosen three Ateneo players.

The NCRPO chief also ordered intensified intelligence operations and police presence in Cubao, Quezon City as part of its crackdown on ticket scalpers.

“The scalper syndicate controls the tickets, and releases these through their crooked salesmen at prices at least 10 times the real value, leaving the students at their mercy. Pitiful,” Eleazar said.

“We will catch and arrest these scalpers wherever this series goes. I pity the students who want to enjoy a good basketball game and cheer for their school,” he added.

The Fighting Maroons will try to bring the best-of-three series to a draw against top seed Blue Eagles at Game 2 of the UAAP finals on Wednesday. PNA-northboundasia.com







