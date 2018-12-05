Qualified Ilocos Norte seniors to get burial, medical assistance

LAOAG CITY—Members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (Provincial Board) of Ilocos Norte on Monday approved an ordinance granting burial and medical assistance to qualified senior citizens of the province.

Sponsored by Senior Board Member Matthew Joseph Manotoc, Draft Ordinance No. 2018-10-063 aims to assist less fortunate senior citizens who struggle with the financial burdens of medical and funeral expenses.

For 2018, Manotoc said an initial budget of PHP1.6 million pesos has already been approved for the support program for senior citizens.

“A qualified beneficiary is entitled to a minimum of PHP5,000 in the event of death and PHP3,000 for medical expenses,” he said.

A senior citizen aged 60 and above may qualify for the program provided he/she is a bonafide resident of Ilocos Norte who is non-pensioner, no permanent income and has no financial assistance from relatives to support his/her basic needs.

According to the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), which is tasked to implement the program, qualified claimants or their kin may just submit death certificate, certificate of indigency issued by the Barangay chairman and a social case study report for burial assistance claims.

For medical assistance, a medical certificate, doctor’s prescription, certificate of indigency and a social case study report need to be submitted to the PSWDO.

Meanwhile, a budget of PHP4 million was also allocated as provincial counterpart for centenarians in the province. PNA-northboundasia.com