PNP to crack down on cops soliciting for holiday season

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) will crack down on police personnel asking or soliciting donations for the Christmas season.

Chief Supt. Jaime Santos of the PNP-Supervisory Office on Security and Investigation Agency (SOSIA) said he already issued a memorandum last November 5 prohibiting police personnel from soliciting donations.

The order came after Santos received complaints about individuals who pose as SOSIA personnel and ask donations from stakeholders for their holiday parties.

He noted that once there is a complaint from a local police station, they will conduct an entrapment operation to arrest poseur cops for illegal use of uniform.

Meanwhile, policemen in uniform who will be caught will face a complaint for usurpation of authority.

The PNP-SOSIA regulates the operations of security agencies, including keeping in check all security guards detailed at different establishments across the country.

He added that SOSIA head, Chief Supt. Reczon Acabado, has never ordered the agency’s personnel to solicit anything for their parties.

He also reminded his fellow policemen not to use their position to solicit gifts this holiday season.

PNP Chief, Director General Oscar Albayalde, has earlier warned policemen and other personnel in the field against soliciting and receiving gifts.

He said any police official or personnel found to be engaged in Christmas solicitation would face severe sanctions.

Solicitation is prohibited under Presidential Decree 46 and a corresponding action will be imposed on any PNP personnel who will be found committing such violation.

Albayalde said that while he allows Christmas parties inside police stations, policemen must refrain from drinking liquor in their posts. PNA-northboundasia.com