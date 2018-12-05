Ilocos Regional Police Nab 7 Persons For Loose Firearms

CAMP OSCAR FLORENDO, La Union – The Police Regional Office here has intensified its campaign against loose firearms and arrested seven persons in a week-long separate police operation in three provinces in the Ilocos.

Chief Supt. Romulo E. Sapitula, PRO1 regional director, said that one person was arrested in Pangasinan, while three each were nabbed in Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur. Seized from the suspects who were not identified were six assorted firearms, 18 assorted magazines, and 262 ammunition, 1 hand grenade, and 1 smoke grenade.

Sapitula added that charges for violation of Republic Act 10591 were already filed in court against the suspects.

Sapitula stressed that his command will strictly implement the campaign against loose firearms on a daily basis to especially the coming Christmas season.

“These accomplishments manifest our strong commitment to ensuring peaceful celebration of the Christmas season and as part of the preparation for the upcoming national and local elections,” Sapitula said. Erwin Beleo/NPN-northboundasia.com