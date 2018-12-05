Gunmen kill Zamboanga del Sur town dad

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Motorcycle-riding gunmen shot and killed a councilor of Ramon Magsaysay town in Zamboanga del Sur, a police official said Tuesday.

Senior Insp. Ryan Wakat, police chief of Ramon Magsaysay, said the incident occurred around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday in Barangay Bobongan in that town.

Wakat identified the fatality as Romeo Mainar Sr., councilor in the municipality of Sominot, a fifth-class town in the province of Zamboanga del Sur.

Police investigation showed that Mainar was driving a motorcycle on the way home when fatally shot by one of the two men riding tandem on a motorcycle that tailed the slain official.

Barangay Bobongan is the last village of Ramon Magsaysay town towards the boundary with the municipality of Sominot.

Wakat said the suspects sped off when they saw the victim, who suffered eight gunshot wounds, sprawled dead on the pavement.

Police are still investigating the incident to determine the motive and identities of the suspects. Ely Dumaboc/PNA-northboundasia.com