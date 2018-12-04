Palace says calls for Farolan to resign up to UP

MANILA — Malacañang on Monday said it would be up to the University of the Philippines (UP) to act on the calls for UP Regent Frederick “Spocky” Farolan to step down.

“We leave it to UP because it happened there. We always respect the independence of any entity in this country,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a regular Palace press briefing.

Farolan’s comments against the Ateneo de Manila University men’s basketball team in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) drew flak both from the UP community and some lawmakers who asked him to resign.

In his now-deleted post, Farolan said at least three Ateneo Blue Eagles will be “injured” before the Game 2 of the UP-Ateneo championship showdown.

The UP official has even recommended the forming of “a composite strike team of all UP frats” as sign of solidarity to cause damage on the chosen three Ateneo players.









Farolan posted his comments after the Fighting Maroons absorbed a 79-88 loss on the first game against top seed and defending champion Blue Eagles on Saturday.

UP President Danilo Concepcion has denounced Farolan’s comments, saying the UP “takes these statements seriously and disassociates itself from the post and from the actuations of this regent”.

Concepcion said he intends to take up the matters with the Board of Regents.

“I think there should be body that will objectively investigate that incident so that the finding will come out,” Panelo said.

He added the Palace will leave the call for resignation to Farolan’s discretion.

“Fairness dictates that it’s the person subject on their call for resignation should decide for himself whether or not there is a levity for the call,” Panelo said.

“I think we should give the person the benefit of the doubt. Let him explain himself. That’s what we call due process under the rule of law,” he added.

Farolan admitted there was ‘sarcasm’ in his comment “which may not have been immediately and easily perceived by some” but claimed his comments were made in jest.

The second game of the UAAP best-of-three Finals is set on Wednesday, with the Fighting Maroons hoping to stay alive in their first finals appearance in 32 years. PNA-northboundasia.com