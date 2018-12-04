Gapan City launches 100-foot Christmas tree

GAPAN CITY, Nueva Ecija — A 100-foot Christmas tree, tunnel lights with over 50,000 bulbs and a 45-meter tall ferris wheel-cum-giant lantern, were among the main attractions of the city’s grand Christmas festival dubbed “Masaya ang Pasko sa Gapan” that was formally launched here over the weekend.

Mayor Emerson Pascual said the PHP50-million ferris wheel that was built under the city government tourism program will be open to all the local residents free of charge and with “minimal fees” for local tourists.

Pascual said the Christmas bulbs were lit up Saturday night to treat the people to a colorful holiday and “let them feel the true spirit of Christmas.”

“A nativity scene was also blessed,” he said.

The tunnel lights that span 700 meters and placed a few meters away from the national road, emphasized the fully-decorated town plaza that has become an attraction to both residents and visitors.

The Christmas festival launching program kicked off with the performance of popular singer-comedian Janno Gibbs.

Pascual assured visitors that the city, with its improved peace and order condition, is ready to welcome tourists.

“Gapan City is one of the peaceful places in Nueva Ecija,” he said. Marilyn Galang/PNA-northboudasia.com