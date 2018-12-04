3 PNPA cadets in ‘oral sex’ scandal ordered sacked

MANILA — Three cadets of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) were ordered dismissed for forcing two plebes to perform oral sex, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief, Director General Oscar Albayalde said Monday.

Albayalde said Chief Supt. Jose Chiquito Malayo, PNPA superintendent, recommended the dismissal order of the three senior cadets which is expected to be signed on Monday.

“Yes, kung talagang guilty sila (if they are really guilty) and it shows mukhang talagang may problema (that there is a problem). That is the very reason also why I talked to all the cadets last month. Kung talagang totoo yan (If these allegations are true), we should show no mercy to these cadets. You could just imagine kapag nag-graduate yan at magiging opisyal ng PNP na naman yan (if they graduate and they become PNP officials),” Albayalde told reporters during the Monday press briefing when asked if he agree on the decision to dismisse the three cadets.

The PNPA is one of the constitutive units of the PPSC.

For his part, Malayo said the three cadets were found to have violated a provision of the PNPA Cadet Guide and are facing an administrative case on conduct unbecoming of an officer.

“They are meted the penalty of dismissal from the cadetship program based on the result of the investigation which found them guilty,” Malayo said.

“They can submit their motion for reconsideration within 48 hours upon receipt of the decision today,” he added.

The administrative charges were filed against the three cadets whom Malayo refused to identify after allegedly ordering two plebes or first year cadets to perform oral sex on each other on Oct. 6, which is a punishment for not obeying orders from their upper classmen.

The two others, both second-year cadets, allegedly watched the two plebes.

The incident resulted in the relief of Chief Supt. Joseph Adnol as PNPA superintendent, whom Malayo replaced.

The PNPA was hounded by two controversies this year, the first was when a group of cadets mauled at least two of their upperclassmen on the day of their graduation.

The PNP leadership has been pushing for control and supervision of the PNPA amid the controversies. The PNPA, along with all police trainings, is currently under the supervision of the PPSC.

Senate Bill 1898, authored by former PNP chief and Senator Panfilo Lacson, seeks to transfer the administrative supervision and operational control of the two institutions from the Philippine Public Safety College to the PNP.

Last March, the PNPA was also embroiled in a scandal when six graduating upperclassmen were beaten up by 40 PNPA cadets on their graduation day. PNA-northboundasia.com