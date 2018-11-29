Ex-OFW caught with P.9-M shabu

DUMAGUETE CITY – The police here is preparing criminal charges against a former overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who yielded 15 “bultos” (huge packets) of suspected shabu during an anti-illegal drugs operation in the city.

The suspected shabu has an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of around PHP885,000.

The suspect arrested during a buy-bust operation on Monday by joint operatives of the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU), the Regional Special Operations Group (RSOG-7) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Barangay Camanjac, Dumaguete City was Arniel Repe, 36, single, of Purok Mahinabangon of that remote barangay.

Recovered from his possession were the buy-bust money, a cellular phone and one Honda XRM motorcycle allegedly used in the nefarious activity of the suspect.

The suspect told the media representative during the inventory that he personally went to Consolacion, Cebu on Sunday, November 25, 2018, to hand-carry the stuff to Dumaguete for distribution during the city fiesta.

The suspect refused to divulge the quantity of shabu he brought to Negros and claimed that he was only requested to fetch the same in Consolacion.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Provincial Intelligence Branch Special Operations Group (PIB-SOG) searched the house of Julita Enriquez in Habitat 1 where the subject, a certain John Rey Diez, was reported to be staying, being her grandson.

Only two small sachets were recovered but illegal drugs paraphernalia seized point to large-scale repacking of shabu. These included two digital weighing scales, five improvised tooters, disposal lighters, tin foil, sealer, scoops, and needles, among others. Juancho Gallarde/PNA-northboundasia.com