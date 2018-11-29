Christmas break moved to give learners more time with family

MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) has set an earlier Christmas break this year, moving it from December 22 to December 15.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones issued on Wednesday DepEd Order Number 49 Series of 2018, which states that the start of the Christmas break for school year 2018 to 2019 is December 15, 2018 but the resumption of classes is still on January 2, 2019.

“DepEd values the importance of spending quality time with the family. The Christmas season provides an opportunity for Filipino learners to strengthen their emotional bonds with the family,” the order read.

The department has also directed all regions, divisions, and schools to review the budget of work in curriculum implementation to ensure that the required competencies are covered. Ma. Teresa Montemayor/PNA-northboundasia.com