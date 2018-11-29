Approve death penalty bill, solon to Senate

MANILA — The chairman of the House of Representatives’ dangerous drugs committee on Wednesday appealed to the Senate for the passage of the death penalty bill amid the smuggling of billions of pesos worth of shabu into the country.

Surigao del Norte Rep. Ace Barbers made the call during the resumption of the congressional inquiry into the supposed inability of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) to prevent the large-scale smuggling of illegal drugs into the country.

In his opening speech, Barbers cited the “lack of implementation of laws” and “lack of deterrent effect of the penalties” as possible reasons why drug-related crimes persist.

“I would therefore take this opportunity to appeal to the Senate to pass the Death Penalty Bill that has been approved by this House. This is the only legislation that is apt for these crimes that keep on happening. Death is the only language these criminals and big-time syndicates understand,” Barbers said.

“What are we waiting for, more deaths and crimes brought about by substance abuse? A whole nation of drug addicts? A narco-state? The future of our children is already compromised as it is,” he added.

In March 2017, the House passed Bill No. 4727, seeking to reimpose the death penalty for heinous drug-related offenses. PNA-northboundasia.com