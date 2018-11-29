2 women die after being run over by dump truck in NoCot

COTABATO CITY — A freak accident in Matalam, North Cotabato claimed the lives of two women on Wednesday, police said.

Supt. Bernard Tayong, North Cotabato police spokesperson, identified the fatalities on Thursday as Emma Capilitan and Angelita Aspacio, both residents of the town.

Tayong said the women were riding on a motorbike driven by Danilo Aspacio and traversing the national highway in Barangay Bangbang, Matalam, when they collided with a tricycle on the opposite lane around 11 a.m.

“Aspacio tried to overtake a dump truck but hit the tricycle head-on, throwing off the two women,” Tayong said.

He said both women landed hard on the pavement and were ran over by the dump truck that they overtook, resulting in their instantaneous deaths.

Both tricycle and motorbike drivers were injured and rushed to the hospital, while the truck driver voluntarily surrendered to police. Edwin Fernandez/PNA-northboundasia.com