Suspect charged in Pangasinan ex-dad’s slay

BAYAMBANG, Pangasinan — Pangasinan police have arrested and filed charges against a suspect in the killing of former Bayambang councilor Levin Uy and the wounding of his jogging buddy.

Chief Insp. Norman Florentino of the Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPO), in an interview Wednesday, said that suspect Alberto Jimenez was arrested during an Oplan Sita (checkpoint) operation on Friday.

“He was intercepted in Barangay Wawa here during an Oplan Sita operation. He was caught with a caliber 45 pistol and a hand grenade,” Florentino said.

Cases of illegal possession of firearms and explosive device and frustrated murder were filed against him on Monday, he said.

“We did not yet file the murder case since we still have to talk to Uy’s family, to get their statements before we file the murder charges in the coming days, but the other victim Cesar Salosagcol, who survived the assault positively identified Jimenez as the gunman who shot him and Uy,” Florentino explained.

The police based the arrest of the suspect on the closed circuit television camera (CCTV) footages and the confirmation of the witness, he said.

“We acquired a CCTV footage of the said suspect, grabbed screenshots of it, then showed them to the injured witness. He (suspect) was positively identified,” Florentino said.

Jimenez is allegedly a member of the Public Order and Safety Office (POSO) of this town based from the identification cards the police recovered from him, which he also confirmed, although Florentino said they are still waiting for a certification from the Bayambang municipal government to validate the information.

“We did our best to file the case and our basis is the testimony of the other victim who remains alive. But we are still pursuing other persons of interest as the CCTV showed more than one suspect, hence this case is not yet done,” Florentino remarked.

Uy and Salosagcol were shot while doing their morning jog on November 23.

Uy died, while Salosagcol was rushed to a hospital in Dagupan City, where he is now recuperating.

Following the incident, Mayor Cezar Quiambao, a close ally of Uy, offered a PHP2-million reward money to anyone who could provide information on the suspect /mastermind of the murder of his trusted man. Ahikam Pasion/PNA-northboundasia.com