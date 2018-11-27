PH to launch first green int’l airport in Panglao Nov. 27

MANILA — All is set for the inauguration of Panglao International Airport, the country’s first eco-airport on Nov. 27, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) announced on Monday.

The airport has green and sustainable structures, solar panels, motion sensor lighting, and other features, CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio earlier told the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

The new airport will replace the Tagbilaran Airport, which has limited capacity for expansion, Apolonio added, citing the growing volume of tourists in Bohol.

The new airport was built on a 22-hectare land and cost PHP8.9 billion, according to CAAP. The project had a funding support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), it added.

President Rodrigo Duterte was invited to grace the airport’s inauguration.

Apolonio said the construction of the Panglao International Airport started in June 2015 and took some time to materialize.

“The Duterte administration made sure to expedite this,” he noted. Ma. Cristina Arayata/PNA-northboundasia.com