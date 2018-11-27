HUDCC exec axed over extortion rap: Palace

MANILA — Malacañang on Monday said former Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) Secretary-General Falconi Millar was dismissed due to an extortion complaint.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said a representative of company, which has receivables from HUDCC, has filed a complaint against Millar who allegedly asked twice for grease money for the release of the payment.

“There was a complaint, there was a sworn statement and then pinaimbestigahan ni Presidente (the President ordered an investigation) and there was a credible basis, na-validate iyong complaint (the complaint was validated),” Panelo said in a Palace press briefing.

“It came from someone representing a company na merong (that has) receivables from HUDCC so much millions, eh hindi yata nila nakokolekta (that they failed to collect) and then according to that sworn statement, hinihingian siya para ma-release, twice inulit sa kanya (he was asked twice for the release),” he added.

Panelo said the “affiant” refused to give grease money and has instead executed a complaint affidavit against Millar.

During last Thursday’s inauguration of Cavite Gateway Terminal in Tanza, Duterte announced the dismissal of Millar due to allegations of corruption.

On the same day, Millar denied the allegation, claiming he was a victim of an “obvious demolition job”.

“In protecting the interest of the government, I have annoyed some personalities. I filed my resignation this morning,” Millar said. PNA-northboundasia.com