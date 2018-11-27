Former BuCor chief supports revival of ROTC

BAYAMBANG, Pangasinan — Former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa is amenable to the revival of the mandatory Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) being pushed by President Rodrigo Duterte for senior high school students.

In an interview here Monday, dela Rosa, a recently retired Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, said he supports the initiative of the President, noting the ROTC will develop discipline and sense of patriotism among the youths.

He also remarked that the number of PNP and military men is not enough to defend the country when the need arises.

“Sinong tatawagin natin, yong mga reservist? Sila ay mga volunteer lamang at kokonti sila (Who are we going to call when the need to defend our land arises? The reservists? They are only volunteers and few in number,” he said.

In his speech at the program held at the Bayambang Event Center here, dela Rosa talked about his advocacy -the campaign against illegal drugs, which is also one of the main thrusts of the Duterte administration.

He reminded the students to keep away from drugs and focus on their studies.

He also encouraged the barangay folks to be vigilant and prevent drug pushers from lording at their areas.

Dela Rosa further said the intense war on drugs of President Duterte is sustained by the PNP even after his stint as PNP chief.

He believes that the drug-campaign will be an issue or a “big talk” in the upcoming 2019 midterm elections.

Dela Rosa and his group of riders went to Bayambang to attend the Monday flag-raising program and for a “meet and greet” with the residents.

The program led by Mayor Cesar Quiambao and the members of the Sangguniang Bayan was attended by students, barangay health workers, officials from 77 barangays, and local government employees.

Meanwhile, he commended Quiambao and Alaminos City Mayor Arthur Celeste for the drug-cleared status of their respective localities, as declared by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Region 1.

Alaminos City was the first ever city in Region 1 to be declared by PDEA as drug-cleared. Liwayway Yparraguirre/PNA-northboundasia.com