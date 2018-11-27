DPWH opens new P490M La Union-Baguio road

TUBAO, La Union – Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar opened here Monday the newly-completed P493.9 million road and bridge connecting La Union and Baguio City.

Villar said the 14.24 kilometers alternate road will pass through the Asin Hotspring in Tuba, Benguet and going to Baguio City.

“This alternate route will lessen travel time from Tubao to Asin Hotspring from tqo hours to 35 minutes and will cut travel time from Tubao to Baguio from two hours and 25 minutes to just one hour,’ Villar said.

He said the projext will also decongest traffic along Marcos Highway specially now that Kennon Road is closed to traffic.

Kennon Road is also prone to landslide. Jun Elias/NPN-northboundasia.com







