Cop, 2 cohorts nabbed for illegal sale of explosives

MANILA — Officials of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Tuesday said the agency will work with the Philippine National Police Counter Intelligence Task Force (PNP-CITF) following the arrest of policeman who apparently sold large volumes of high explosives to private individuals.

“We are planning to coordinate with the PNP CITF),” NBI Special Task Force chief Gerald Geralde said in Tuesday’s press briefing where PO2 Glenn Magalso was presented along with his two cohorts, Feliz Aleria and Mark Aleria.

The three were arrested in an entrapment operation in Tagum City last Friday (Nov. 23) following an informant’s tip that explosives sold by the three were being used by unlicensed miners at Mt. Diwalwal, Compostela Valley and could also be supplying the explosives to secessionist and insurgent groups in Mindanao.

Geralde said Magalso, who was assigned as a base security contingent detailed with the Davao Del Norte Police Office was the collector of the proceeds of the sale.

“We are investigating the possible involvement of senior officials,” NBI spokesman Ferdinand Lavin said.

During the operation, authorities seized 15 sealed bags, each containing 25 kilograms or a total of 375 kilograms of ammonium nitrate mixed with fuel oil, one sealed bag containing 1,000 meters of safety fuse and 15 boxes containing a total of 1,500 blasting caps.

“The seized items can decimate one entire barangay,” the NBI said.

The three have been presented for inquest before the Tagum City prosecutor’s office for violation of Republic Act 9516 or illegal manufacture, sale, possession of firearms and explosives. Benjamin Pulta/PNA-northboundasia.com