3 missing kids in Bataan found alive

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – The three elementary pupils who went missing in Limay, Bataan last Friday have been found alive and well.

Chief Supt. Joel Napoleon Coronel, Central Luzon Police Regional Office chief, said on Monday that the three children were found Sunday by operatives of the Limay Municipal Police Station, together with personnel of the local government unit, in Sitio Aradia – which is near the town’s mountainous area.

“Through the concerted efforts of our police and members of the Limay local government unit, the missing children were located and we are fortunate to find them alive,” Coronel said in media interview here.

Based on the report, the three Grade 4 students of Carbon Elementary School in Limay went to school Friday afternoon but failed to return home.

The children reportedly strolled and were not aware that they were already at the foot of the mountain.

“The immediate reporting of this incident to police authorities and with the help of our concerned agencies, we were able to rescue the children quickly and brought them home safely,” Coronel said. Ric Sapnu/PNA-northboundasia.com