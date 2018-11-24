3 killed, 3 hurt in Zambo City clash

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Three people, including an alleged member of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG), were killed early Friday while three others were wounded in a clash with troops in an island barangay in this southern port city, an official said.

Col. Leonel Nicolas of Joint Task Force Zamboanga, said the firefight occurred shortly after 5 a.m. in Sitio Logpond, Barangay Limaong, 83 km. east of the town center.

Nicolas said troops of the Marine Battalion Landing Team (MBLT) 11 (Zamboanga Peninsula) were checking on the reported presence of a group of armed men when they clashed with the ASG bandits.

Nicolas said the firefight lasted for about 10 minutes that resulted in the death of an Abu Sayyaf bandit and two civilians — a seven-year-old child and a woman, who were caught in the crossfire.

He identified the slain Abu Sayyaf bandit as a certain Abu Nibra, a known follower of the slain Basilan-based ASG leader Isnilon Hapilon and Abdullah Indanan.

Hapilon, who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (IS), was killed in a gun battle with government troops in Marawi City in October 2017.

Nicolas said the three wounded were also children caught in the crossfire. They were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

He said the troops were unaware that there were civilians near the clash site. Ely Dumaboc/PNA-northboundasia.com