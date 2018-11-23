New tropical storm enters PAR as ‘Samuel’ exits

MANILA — Tropical storm “Man-yi” has entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) as tropical depression “Samuel” moved out of the country on Thursday.

However, “Man-yi” has not made landfall yet, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

The weather bureau said Friday the new tropical storm will be given the local name “Tomas” if it makes landfall.

PAGASA weather specialist Lorie dela Cruz said “Man-yi” was spotted 1,400 kilometers east of Southern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 145 kilometers per hour (kph), with gusts of up to 180 kph, and is moving northwest at 25 kph.

Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley Region and the provinces of Ilocos Norte and Apayao will have cloudy skies with light rains caused by the northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon will have strong northeast winds with rough coastal waters.

Temperature in Metro Manila ranges from 24-32 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City 23-30 degrees Celsius; Baguio City 15-23 degrees Celsius; Angeles City 24-31 degrees Celsius; Lipa City 22-31 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu 25-32 degrees Celsius; and Metro Davao 25-33 degree Celsius. Lily Ramos/PNA-northboundasia.com