Solon survives chopper crash in Tarlac

MANILA — A helicopter carrying House deputy minority leader Anthony Bravo of COOP-NATCCO party-list crashed in Crow Valley, Tarlac on Thursday afternoon.

Bravo’s chief-of-staff, Rene Buenviaje, confirmed that the lawmaker only suffered some bruises.

Also, among the passengers was former House Secretary General Cesar Pareja, who said he only suffered minor scratches.

Pareja said one crewman had his arm broken, while the pilot suffered head injuries.

“I have minor scratches along with most of the passengers. The helicopter crashed just as we were about to land in Crow Valley,” Pareja said in a text message to reporters.

No fatalities were reported from the incident. PNA-northboundasia.com