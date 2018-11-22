DND, ARMSCOR to manufacture 50K .45-caliber pistols

MANILA — The Department of National Defense (DND) and ARMSCOR Global Defense Incorporated have signed a contract for the manufacture of 50,000 .45 caliber high-capacity pistols for the use of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

In a statement Wednesday, DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said the contract was formally signed by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and ARMSCOR president and chief executive officer, Martin Tuason, to start production of the weapons.

He added that this collaboration between the DND and ARMSCOR is in line with the DND’s efforts towards “witnessing a Rebirth of Defense Self-Reliance.”

“This initiative of optimizing our local resources contributes to the development of our economic and labor industries by providing jobs for Filipinos and contributing to economic growth – positive effects that far outweigh DND’s spending in importation. The SND (Secretary of National Defense) also stated that ‘it signifies a trust in our own country’s craftsmanship and expertise’,” Andolong stressed.

Meanwhile, Tuason, in his speech, emphasized his support for the defense sector.

“I look forward to making more guns, more ammunition and more products that we can do here in the Philippines as we progress. ARMSCOR backs the Filipino people and we support the AFP,” he added. Both parties believe that this partnership will set the standard for future projects of the government in procuring local materials. PNA-northboundasia.com