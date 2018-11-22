6 crime syndicate ‘members’ killed in Cagayan shootout

TUGUEGARAO CITY – A total of six suspected members of a robbery-cum-gun-for-hire group were killed and one was captured in a shootout with police operatives in Barangay Bangag, Lal-lo town in Cagayan province on Tuesday night.

Senior Supt. Warren Tolito, Cagayan provincial police director, said the identities of the six suspected members of the “Gener Dunag” crime syndicate have yet to be known.

Captured, on the other hand, was Reyes Puyao of Pinukpuk, Kalinga, who yielded a sachet of suspected “shabu”.

“We will have a thorough investigation as the syndicate was reported to have been tagged as suspects in past robberies and gun-for-hire (activities) in northern Cagayan,” Tolito told reporters here on Wednesday.

Seized from the men were a Danao-made KJ9 rifle, three caliber .45 pistols, a caliber 9-mm. pistol, assorted bullets, a hand grenade, and PHP96,000 cash believed to be from two trailer trucks that the suspects robbed.

The shootout between police operatives and the armed men occurred at a checkpoint in the Bangag that was put up by lawmen of Lal-lo and Allacapan, as well as the Philippine National Police Regional Mobile Force Company, after receiving a tip that the suspects were staging a robbery.

When the gunmen saw the checkpoint, they allegedly fired at the policemen, leading to the exchange of gunfire.

The Gener Dunag gang was tagged as behind the robbery on traders in Pamplona town, also in Cagayan in 2017 but its members were freed after posting bail bonds. PNA-northboundasia.com