Village councilman, driver slain in North Cotabato ambush

KIDAPAWAN CITY — A 61-year-old village councilman and his driver were killed in an ambush Monday in Barangay Bagontapay, M’lang, North Cotabato.

Senior Supt. Maximo Layugan, North Cotabato police director, identified the victims as Abdullah Pananggilan, village council member of Barangay Gaunan, M’lang and his driver, Maguid Abdul, 50.

Layugan said the victims were on board a government-owned multicab vehicle and were heading home when fired at by gunmen on board a black Toyota pick-up truck at about 1 p.m.

The two died on the spot.

Police said the motive and identities of the attackers remained unknown as of this posting.

However, police investigators believed the murder was triggered by family feud or “rido.”

But relatives claimed the slain village official has no known enemies and not involved in any illegal activity. Edwin Fernandez/PNA-northboundasia.com