Ilocos Police Nab Sales Consultant, Construction Worker For Illegal Drugs

CAMP DIEGO SILANG, La Union – Two drug personalities were arrested in separate buy-bust operations conducted by joint operatives of the regional police office and the regional office of drug enforcement agency in San Fernando City and Sto. Tomas town last Thursday.

Chief Inspector Silverio Ordinado Jr, La Union police information officer, identified the suspects as Melvin Tapere, 32, newly identified drug personality and a sales consultant residing at Pagdalagan Sur, Bauang, La Union; and Rafael Bustos, 28, construction worker and resident of Brgy. San Agustin East, Agoo town.

Tapere was arrested in Barangay Pagdalagan Norte in San Fernando City while in the act of selling the banned hydrochloride amphetamine or shabu to an anti-narcotics agent who posed as a buyer, while Bustos was arrested in the same manner in Barangay Nambongan, Sto. Tomas, La Union.

Seized from the suspects were 3 pieces plastic sachets alleged containing shabu, a sachet of marijuana, and P700 bill buy-bust money.

Tapere and Bustos are detained at the respective police station cells pending the filing of court charges against them for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 or RA 9165. Erwin Beleo/NPN-northboundasia.com







