China’s Xi Jinping arrives in Manila

MANILA — Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for his first state visit to the Philippines.

President Xi was welcomed by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, Philippine Ambassador to China Jose Santiago Sta. Romana, Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Zhao Jianhua and Manila International Airport Authority General Manager Ed Monreal.

A copy of his arrival speech read: “Since President Duterte took office, thanks to the joint efforts of our two sides, we have reopened the door of friendship and cooperation to each other, bringing real benefits to our people and making an important contribution to regional peace, stability, and prosperity.”

During his visit, cooperation agreements between China and the Philippines are expected to be signed.

A bilateral meeting will also be held.

President Xi will leave Manila on Wednesday afternoon. Ma. Cristina Arayata/PNA-northboundasia.com