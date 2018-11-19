Signal No. 1 up in 4 areas due to ‘Samuel’

MANILA — Several areas in the Visayas and Mindanao will experience rainy weather on Monday as tropical depression “Samuel” moves closer towards the country.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said “Samuel” was last seen at 660 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

“Samuel”, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 45 kph.

Moving west northwest at 15 kph, “Samuel” is expected to intensify into a tropical storm before making landfall over the Siargao-Dinagat islands area on Tuesday evening.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) No. 1 is hoisted over Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte and Dinagat Island Province.

PAGASA weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said moderate to heavy rains, which may trigger flooding and landslides, may prevail over the CARAGA Region, Davao Oriental, Compostela Valley, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Camiguin and Misamis Oriental.

Residents of these areas, especially those living near or in river channels, low-lying and mountainous areas, are advised to take precautionary measures, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and continue monitoring for updates.

Meanwhile the northern monsoon is affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

PAGASA said Caraga, Davao Region and Eastern Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rain showers and thunderstorm caused by tropical depression “Samuel.”

Bicol Region and the rest of the Visayas and Mindanao would be cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to “Samuel”.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon will be partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated rains due to the northeast monsoon or “amihan”.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will be cloudy to partly cloudy with isolated light rain showers brought about by localized thunderstorms.

Temperature in Metro Manila ranges from 23-32 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City 23-33 degrees Celsius; Baguio City 14-25 degrees Celsius; Angeles City 23-33 degrees Celsius; Lipa City 23-32 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu 23-30 degrees Celsius; and Metro Davao 24-32 degrees Celsius. Lily Ramos/PNA-northboundasia.com