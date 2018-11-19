PNP only protecting its integrity as institution: spox

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday clarified that it only wants to protect its institutional integrity as well as public interest when it called out the bad portrayal of police officers in the action drama series “Ang Probinsyano”.

“Let me state this categorically that it was never the intention of the PNP to censor whatsoever the plot of Ang Probinsyano. Our primary concern is that we just want to protect the institutional integrity of the PNP which is being maligned by projecting, although it’s fictional, that majority of the PNP are corrupt and evil led by the chief PNP Tarante wearing the uniform,” PNP spokesperson, Chief Supt. Benigno Durana Jr. told reporters in a press briefing.

Durana was referring to the role of fictional PNP chief Alejando Tarante (played by actor Soliman Cruz), who is in cahoots with fictional Vice President Lucas Cabrera (played by Edu Manzano) who is involved in illegal activities.

On Friday, the PNP withdrawn its support to the series through disallowing the use of police officers, facilities, and equipment.

“It’s like shooting our foot. Kaya winithdraw namin (that’s why we withdrawn) but of course, right now meron namang pag-uusap (there is discussion). There’s always the compromise that we service the interest of the program but at the same time serve interest of the PNP in the wider public,” Durana explained.

Durana also said PNP chief, Director General Oscar Albayalde and “Ang Probinsyano” lead actor Coco Martin are set to meet next week regarding this matter.

Martin plays the role of Ricardo “Cardo” Dalisay, a decent police officer who was entangled in a series of events in his quest towards fighting societal ills and later joined the rebel group “Vendetta”.

Durana said Albayalde has accepted Martin’s request for a meeting last Monday to talk about the details of the cooperation between the PNP and the series’ production team, in a bid to thresh out issues and arrive at a situation which will be mutually beneficial to both parties. PNA-northboundasia.com







