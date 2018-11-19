Pinoy loses home in raging California wildfire

MANILA — One Filipino lost his home in Butte County following the raging wildfires that destroyed communities in northern California, the Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco reported Sunday.

Consul General Henry Bensurto did not identify the national but said no Filipino has been reported among the fatalities in the Camp Fire in Butte.

Consul General in Los Angeles Adel Angelito Cruz shared a similar report, saying no Filipino was among those reported dead in the Woolsey Fire in Los Angeles.

There are approximately 2,500 members of the Filipino community in Butte County in San Francisco and 25,879 in Ventura County in Los Angeles, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

At least 71 persons were reported killed due to the blaze, with more than 1,000 people still unaccounted for.

The DFA, through Assistant Secretary Elmer Cato, sent its condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives.

Both Bensurto and Cruz remain in close coordination with relevant authorities and the Filipino community to check whether there are Filipinos among the casualties.

The Filipino community is requested to call +1 415-748-9888 in San Francisco or +1 (213) 268-9990 in Los Angeles if they have any information on any Filipinos who may be unaccounted for or who may require consular assistance. Joyce Ann Rocamora/PNA – northboundasia.com