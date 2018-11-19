P2-M reward up for ex-Pangasinan dad’s assailants

BAYAMBANG, Pangasinan — Mayor Cesar Quiambao is offering a PHP2-million reward for whoever could identify the gunman or mastermind behind the murder last Friday of former councilor Levin Uy.

Town policemen have been given by higher headquarters one week to solve the killing of Uy, who was shot to death by still unidentified people while he was jogging around his neighborhood.

Bayambang police chief Supt. Fidel Junio assured in an interview Sunday that all possible angles will be thoroughly investigated.

“It is either I will make it or break it,” he said.

Junio said the police will take a close look at the closed circuit television camera at the crime area, which had captured the incident.

He added that witnesses’ statements will also be gathered and put into writing through affidavits.

Uy, a resident of Barangay Zone 1, was shot several times at close range by still unidentified suspects while he was jogging at a nearby barangay and sustained several gunshot wounds in different parts of his body, leading to his death.

He was rushed to the Bayambang District Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. His companion, identified as Cesar Salosagcol, also sustained gunshot wounds but survived and is being treated at the hospital.

The mayor has condemned the killing of Uy, whom he described as his trusted man and political strategist.

Several hours after the shooting incident, Quiambao conducted a press conference at the Bayambang Event Center. The apparently distraught mayor said one possible motive was politics.

Uy has been with Quiambao for the past 18 years.

The late councilor was the chairman of the Kasama Ka sa Barangay Foundation. Liwayway Yparraguirre/PNA-northboundasia.com







