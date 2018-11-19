Cop nabbed for illegal cockfighting in Muntinlupa

MANILA — An active police officer assigned in Basilan was arrested on Sunday during a raid conducted by the Philippine National Police (PNP) Counter-Intelligence Task Force (CITF) in an illegal cockfighting operation in Muntinlupa City, a PNP official said on Monday.

PNP Spokesperson, Chief Supt. Benigno Durana identified the arrested policeman as PO2 Ayob Enguio, who is presently assigned at the Basilan Police Provincial Office.

Based on the background investigation, Durana said the arrested policeman was formerly assigned at National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) but was transferred to Police Regional Office in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) for his reported involvement in the distribution of drugs in Muntinlupa City. He is categorized as a Level 2 target on the narco-list of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Enguio was caught along with five other civilians in the act of illegal cockfighting known as “tupada” on Sunday around 10 a.m. at Purok 6, Barangay Bayanan, Muntinglupa City

He said the operation stemmed from several text complaints to CITF from a concerned citizen alleging that an illegal cockfighting is being held at the said place every Sunday and it is being managed by a policeman, thus resulting in the operation.

Operatives also seized from their possession, control and custody were four fighting cocks, two gaffing blades (tari) and bet money amounting to PHP8,600.

The PNP spokesperson said Enguio and his five companions were brought to the CITF headquarters in Camp Crame for documentation and proper investigation for eventual filing of raps for violation of Presidential Decree 449 or the Cockfighting Law of 1974. PNA-northboundasia.com