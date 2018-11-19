20 Customs execs file courtesy resignation

MANILA — Some 20 officials of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) have submitted their courtesy resignations to Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero.

In an interview Monday, BOC spokesperson, lawyer Erastus Sandino Austria said this move is a standard procedure in any government agency once a new head has been appointed.

Austria added the officials submitted their resignation since Guerrero assumed office late last month.

“Yeah around that time, various dates. This is a sign of support and solidarity with the new administration, Comm. Guerrero, to give him a free hand in selecting the people who will work closely with him in carrying out the directives of the president,” he explained.

The BOC official said officers-in-charge were assigned to the posts.

“Yes, it is like that, but no functions have been formally delegated by the Commissioner, pending the issuance of their appointment papers. They are here to assist the Commissioner directly,” he added.

Austria, however, refused to identify those who filed their courtesy resignations.

“Regarding the appointees who tendered their courtesy resignation, per Commissioner Guerrero out of courtesy to these individuals as well, no names yet,” Austria said in a statement.

“But more or less 20 ang total ng current Presidential Appointees in BOC subject to the evaluation of the appointing authority,” he added. PNA-northboundasia.com







