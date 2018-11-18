Baguio suspends number coding from Nov. 19 to Dec. 14

BAGUIO CITY — The city government has suspended the number coding scheme for private vehicles starting Nov. 19 until Dec. 14 to give way to the celebration of the 65th Mine Safety and Environment Week, and the holding of the 69th edition of the Fil-Am invitational amateur golf tournament.

“We need to suspend the implementation of the number coding scheme for all private vehicles only in order to provide convenience to members of the mining industry and other stakeholders and our golfers, visitors and their families a stress-free journey around the city,” Mayor Mauricio Domogan said on Saturday.

Domogan on Friday issued Administrative Order No. 195-2018, suspending the implementation of Ordinance No. 01, series of 2003 as amended by Ordinance No. 107, series of 2008, or the Baguio City Number Coding Ordinance.

Baguio City will host the 65th Annual Mine Safety and Environment Conference spearheaded by the Philippine Mine Safety and Environment Association (PMSEA) from November 20 to 23, with some 500 mining industry stakeholders converging in the city to discuss pertinent issues and concerns affecting the country’s mining industry.

It is an annual event hosted by the city since it was started 65 years ago. The theme of this year’s PMSEA gathering is “65 Years of Responsible Mining: Industry and Regulator Together in Advocating and Promoting Responsible Mining.”

From November 28 to December 15, on the other hand, the city expects the arrival of over 1,300 amateur golfers from different parts of the world for the 69th Fil-Am invitational amateur golf tournament at the Baguio Country Club (BCC) and Camp John Hay (CJH) fairways.

The city’s number codibaguioDng scheme is one of the measures to help reduce the volume of motor vehicles traversing the various roads within the central business district to help in the smooth flow of traffic in the city. Liza Agoot/PNA – northboundasia.com