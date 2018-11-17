Returning OFWs allowed in Libya

MANILA — Returning workers are allowed to go back to Libya even as the total deployment ban on newly-hired workers was imposed by the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA).

“Now, therefore, the POEA Governing Board, in a meeting duly convened, resolves as it is hereby resolved, to impose a total deployment ban on the processing and deployment of newly-hired workers to Libya and allow the processing and deployment of returning workers,” Governing Board Resolution No. 08, series of 2018 dated Nov. 14, 2018 read.

It noted that the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who are allowed to return to the host country are: those who took their vacation before the announcement of Alert Level III on Sept. 4, 2018, including their dependents; and those who are employed by diplomats, foreign embassies, missions, international organizations, and academic institutions in Libya (whose evacuation is guaranteed by the organization/employer).

Also exempted from the ban are Filipinos who work offshore in oil rig platforms, provided they will not pass through nor spend their vacation inside Libya and those who are married to Libyan nationals who permanently reside in Libya and their accompanying dependents.

The POEA added that returning workers should have valid and existing contracts and subject to the submission of the following documents: copies of existing contracts, certification of salaries and benefits of OFWs, Letter from employers requesting for the return of the OFWs.

They are also required to submit, security and safety guarantees through valid company certifications, medical and life insurance coverage and guarantee of immediate repatriation based on submitted contingency plans.

Last September, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) raised the Alert Level 3 in Libya due to the escalation of violence there.

Under an Alert Level 3, POEA imposes an automatic deployment ban. PNA-northboundasia.com