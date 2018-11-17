PNP chief’s Xmas wish: All cops work as team

MANILA — Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief, Director General Oscar Albayalde said he wishes that all PNP members work as a team and get rid of discourteous and corrupt cops in the police service.

“Sana, we work as a team. Sana wala nang maging pasaway sa atin at mawala na yung mga tinatawag nating misguided souls, mangilan-ngilan lang ito (I wish we would be able to work as a team, and there would no longer be erring cops or misguided souls. There are a few of them),” Albayalde told reporters at the sidelines of Thursday night’s traditional lighting of Christmas tree and lanterns in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Albayalde also advised the cops to continue the initiated change and support the PNP leadership towards transformation.

“Ito ang gusto ng ating mga kababayan, ito ang gusto ng ating organization na magbago at mag-transform ang ating organization to a better professional police service (This is what the people want, this is what our organization wants to change for better professional police service),” he noted.

Meanwhile, the PNP has released at least PHP7 billion for the 2018 yearend bonus of 191,619 active duty uniformed and non-uniformed PNP personnel nationwide.

The PNP Finance Service said the yearend bonus has been credited to each PNP personnel’s ATM payroll account with the Land Bank of the Philippines.

The yearend bonus is equivalent to a one-month basic salary and the mandated PHP5,000 cash gift from the national government.

Albayalde said they have deferred the release of yearend bonuses for PNP personnel with pending administrative and criminal cases as part of PNP disciplinary policy. PNA-northboundasia.com